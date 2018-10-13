Pizza, Margaritas and a Serenade! The Details of Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception

Let the party begin!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding began with a stunning ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a lunch reception and epic getaway car moment. But the evening reception was where the newlyweds and their loved ones really let loose.

Robbie Williams — whose 6-year-old daughter Theodora served as one of the adorable bridesmaids — performed for the guests, singing his hit song “Angels” as well as some classic pop numbers “from different artists that the crowd sang along to,” a source at the party tells PEOPLE.

A gourmet pizza truck provided food and Casamigos margaritas was the cocktail of choice. After all, Jack works as a brand manager for the tequila brand started by George Clooney and Rande Gerber before they sold the company for $1 billion last year. (However, neither Clooney nor Gerber attended the royal wedding on Friday.)

After their romantic carriage ride through the streets of Windsor, Eugenie and Jack joined their 800 guests for a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

The stand-up reception (just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had following their nuptials in May!) took place in the Waterloo Chamber, the Grand Reception Room and St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Guests, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan, nibbled on finger foods, like mini bites of beef in Yorkshire pudding and little Scotch eggs. They also reportedly sipped Pol Roger champagne.

Eugenie and Jack took their place in front of their five-tier red velvet and chocolate wedding cake and did the ceremonial first cut before moving through the crowd and mingling with their guests.

Both Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Jack gave speeches during the reception. Andrew had a little fun at his new son-in-law’s expense during his speech, making the crowd chuckle.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier],” a source at the wedding tells PEOPLE. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted, ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”

During Jack’s speech, he thanked everybody for coming. “He did what grooms do!” the guest adds.