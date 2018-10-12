Everything We Know About Princess Eugenie's Wedding Reception and After Party

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are throwing a royally epic bash!

The longtime couple, who announced their engagement in January, tied the knot on Friday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Following their ceremony and a short carriage procession through Windsor, it’s time to celebrate.

Just as when Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle at the same venue in May, the future newlyweds will also be feted by a lunch reception hosted by Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, followed by a black tie evening reception at the Royal Lodge (Prince Andrew’s royal residence in Windsor that he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson).

Around 800 guests are expected to attend Friday’s ceremony and luncheon reception — with celebrity guests such as Demi Moore and Ellie Goulding in attendance.

But unlike Harry and Meghan’s day-long wedding celebrations, Eugenie and Jack are extending the party for another full day. The party will continue on Saturday afternoon with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.

Insiders say the Saturday afternoon event is being organized by Bentleys Entertainment — the same company the Beckhams used for their lavish bash when they married at an Irish castle (and sat on thrones for a memorable portrait) in 1999. Bentleys was also used for the wedding parties of two of Eugenie’s other royal cousins, Peter and Zara Phillips. The company declined to comment.

Despite claims that the Queen’s cousin, party planner Lady Elizabeth Anson, is involved in the castle reception on Friday, a source says that it’s the couple who are “running the show,” as a friend puts it. “It is Eugenie and Jack’s party and they are very much involved in all the details and decisions,” the source added.

If Lady Elizabeth’s organization is brought in, it would more likely be for the rehearsal dinner the night before the ceremony or other parties the Queen might want to hold for her friends and invitees.