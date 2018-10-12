Queen Elizabeth, 92, and Prince Philip, 97, Arrive at Granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

The royal grandparents have arrived!

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made their highly anticipated appearances at granddaughter Princess Eugenie‘s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday. The two were the last to arrive at St. George’s Chapel before the bride made her way down the aisle.

Both the Queen and Philip waved to the gathered crowds as they made their way inside.

The Queen, 92, wore an ice blue cashmere coat with large gold and diamond buttons, an ice blue and peach lamé dress and hat — all by her go-to designer, Angela Kelly. Philip, 97, wore a morning suit.

Eugenie and Jack will exchange vows at the same venue where the princess’ cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May.

The future newlyweds will also be feted by a lunch hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.

Around 800 guests are expected to attend the wedding ceremony and the lunch — with celebrity guests such as Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt expected to be in attendance.

But that’s not all! Eugenie and Jack are extending the party for another full day with a festival-style event on Saturday complete with a fairground and food stalls.