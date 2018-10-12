Royal Maid of Honor! See Princess Beatrice Arrive at Sister Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

The royal maid of honor has arrived!

Princess Beatrice arrived at the royal wedding of her sister Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank alongside her mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday.

Beatrice, 30, wore a deep royal blue dress by Ralph & Russo — a surprising choice since the bride’s right-hand woman has worn ivory in previous royal weddings. She accessorized with a thick headband-style fascinator in shades of purple by Sarah Cant.

Eugenie, 28, revealed Beatrice would be her maid of honor in an interview with British Vogue in August. “Euge is amazing,” Beatrice said, adding, “She’s a very modern bride.”

Princess Beatrice STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Press Association via AP Images

Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel — the same venue where Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson Press Association via AP Images

The couple will also be feted by a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth, 92, at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Might Miss a Big Part of Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Eugenie Arrives at Her Royal Wedding

Around 800 guests attended Friday’s celebration, with several celebrities — including Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding — in attendance.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Princess Eugenie/Instagram

On Saturday, the party will continue with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls. Despite claims that the Queen’s cousin, party planner Lady Elizabeth Anson, was involved in the castle reception on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that it’s the couple who are “running the show,” as a friend put it. “It is Eugenie and Jack’s party and they are very much involved in all the details and decisions,” the source added.