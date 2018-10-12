See Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare PDA (in the Pews!) at Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding guests were certainly feeling the love on their big day.

The royal couple, who married in 2011, are rarely seen showing public affection for one another.

“It is rare to see royal couples holding hands on official outings,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE.

“While we are much less likely to see The Duke and Duchess holding hands in public, we often see Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall holding hands — it’s all simply a matter of preference for each couple and is also likely dependent on the nature of the event they are attending. A more serious engagement would warrant a more serious level of professionalism, which each royal is sure to follow.”

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, are often seen getting close.

Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty

“Meghan and Prince Harry holding hands at a royal engagement is a refreshingly modern approach to their new role both as a couple and as representatives of the royal family,” Meier said.

Press Association via AP Images

Those moments of intimacy have been on display at almost every event they’ve attended together (aside from their appearance alongside the Queen!).

“Meghan is used to being touchy-feely, and Harry is the same,” former palace spokesman, Dickie Arbiter, told PEOPLE. “Harry has always been tactile.”

“While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration of their engagement period,” Meier said. “There is no protocol that says they can not show affection on official engagements, and this gesture makes them relatable and lovable to the public.

Both couples were among the 800 guests present for Eugenie and Jack’s wedding.