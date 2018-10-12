Prince George and Savannah Phillips Strike Again! The Royal Cousins Goof Off at Eugenie's Wedding

Prince George and his cousin Savannah Phillips were up to their playful ways again at Friday’s royal wedding.

The adorable page boys and bridesmaids of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank entered St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the stunning bride (a couple bridal party members took a tumble walking up the chapel stairs!), where they waited for Eugenie’s arrival.

George, 5, and Savannah, 7, decided to pass the time doing what they do best together: Having some mischievous fun!

Savannah was spotted making George laugh by imitating the trumpet players providing entrance fanfare for the ceremony. Perhaps the son of Kate Middleton and Prince William realized the cameras on him – he was photographed covering his mouth with his eyes wide as if he’d been caught!

This isn’t the first time the cousins have stolen the show at a major royal event.

When the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour flypast in June, the youngest members couldn’t help but be in awe of the spectacle overhead.

Princess Charlotte, 3, clapped as the planes flew overhead, and while her brother Prince George offered his applause sparingly, his dropped jaw gave a better indication of how he felt about the big event, meant to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday. But Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.

“Savannah started it by pretending to conduct as the national anthem was played and George joined in the fun. But when Savannah realized it was probably not what they should be doing – maybe William said something to them – she stopped George from saying any more. He was either saying the wrong thing or giggling,” another observer told PEOPLE.

A few weeks later, the cousins cheered on Prince William at his charity polo match in Gloucester, England.

During the playdate, the daughter of William’s cousins Peter and Autumn Phillips playfully pushed George down a hill when he attempted to sit next to her.

Though George wasn’t injured and regained his balance, Savannah wasn’t unscathed as she was scolded by mom Autumn immediately after.

Also during the polo event, Savannah was spotted ruffling George’s hair when he wasn’t looking. While she had some fun teasing the future heir to the throne, she appeared to show more affection to Princess Charlotte.

“[Savannah] sat with Charlotte in her lap,” an observer told PEOPLE. “She hugged her and balanced her on her knee.”