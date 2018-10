Every Photo You Need to See of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

The little ones have some fun on their walk down the aisle. In addition to George and Charlotte, the bridal party includes their cousins: 4-year-old Mia Tindall; Savannah, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6; and 5-year old Maud Windsor. Non-family includes Theodora Williams, 6, the daughter of British singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, and Louis De Givenchy, 6, the son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy.