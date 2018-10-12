Watch Princess Eugenie’s Proud Dad, Prince Andrew, Walk His Beaming Daughter Down the Aisle

Royal father of the bride!
Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle with her dad, Prince Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The princess bride, 28, was radiant in her dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto, which she’s been wearing for several years. Eugenie is known for her bold fashion sense, and her bridal look was every inch the fairy tale.
She also adorned her hair with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, her something borrowed from her royal grandmother. The tiara was made in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court. Princess Eugenie also wore diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from the groom, and shoes by Charlotte Olympia.
Also visible in the pews and at the altar during the traditional giving away were Eugenie’s maid of honor, her sister Princess Beatrice, and of course her groom, Jack Brooksbank.
The wedding began on Friday, October 12 at 6 a.m. ET at St. George’s Chapel — the same venue where Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May. The couple will also be feted by a lunch hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.
On Saturday, the party will continue with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls. Despite claims that the Queen’s cousin, party planner Lady Elizabeth Anson, was involved in the castle reception on Friday, a source told PEOPLE that it’s the couple who are “running the show,” as a friend put it. “It is Eugenie and Jack’s party and they are very much involved in all the details and decisions,” the source added.
Around 800 guests were expected to attend Friday’s ceremony and the lunch.
