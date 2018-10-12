Prince Andrew Says Eugenie Had More Guests Than Harry, Meghan Because They 'Have So Many Friends'

Prince Andrew is a little overwhelmed on his daughter’s big day!

The son of Queen Elizabeth, 58, shared in an interview ahead of Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank that while he’s sure his 28-year-old daughter will be “an absolutely outstanding bride,” he still doesn’t “know what to expect” because he’s “never been the father of the bride before.”

He also revealed how involved he was in the planning process — and how it compared to his own wedding to Eugenie’s mother, his ex Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. “It’s a very small role, I just have to walk slowly!” he said, laughing.

The father of two continued: “I’m not what I would describe as ‘intimately’ involved. When I was getting married, my parents didn’t get involved either… It doesn’t make any difference who you are, all the approvals go through the Queen anyways… The Queen very firmly said, ‘St. George’s is where you’ll be having the wedding’, and I said, ‘Aye aye Ma’am’ turned to the right, salute, and carry on.”

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The weather on Eugenie’s wedding day was also a topic of conversation, as October in the U.K. is a riskier date than in the spring, when the bride’s cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married.

“We hope for good weather, whatever happens in October, it could be anything,” Prince Andrew mused before discussing the guest list. “It’s not a public wedding. This is meant to be a family wedding. There’s more people [than Harry and Meghan had] because Eugenie and Jack have so many friends.”

REX/Shutterstock

He then revealed the little he knows about Eugenie’s much-anticipated dress.

“I expect there’s a train so I have to walk on the left,” he speculated. “That’s a lesson I learned getting married. Sarah’s father walked down the middle and she was like, ‘Get over!’ “

Ultimately, he’s just thrilled about his daughter’s future.

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie John Walton/PA Images/Getty

“She’s a chip off the old block, she’s a little like her father,” he said. “Jack is an extraordinary young man [with] one of the kindest hearts I think I know. He’s perhaps come up and met his match with Eugenie… I have huge hopes, and I’m sure they will be massively in love for the rest of their lives.”

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in front of 800 guests at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday. The couple, who have been dating for about seven years, got engaged while in Nicaragua in January.

In a pre-wedding interview earlier this week, Eugenie recalled meeting Jack during a skiing vacation in Switzerland during college.

“I remember being like, ‘I really, really like this guy, I really want him to like me too,’ and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it: ‘Right, he likes me,’ ” she said.