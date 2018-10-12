9-Months-Pregnant Pippa Middleton Arrives for Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Pippa Middleton may be nearing her due date, but she’s not missing Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding.

The mom-to-be, who is nine months along in her first pregnancy with husband James Matthews, arrived to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday in an all-green outfit and matching fascinator along with black heels. She accessorized with jewelry from Pippa Small.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton has stayed active throughout her pregnancy and documented her fitness routine in her column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton Neil Mockford/GC Images

“As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward,” she wrote in her most recent column. “The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in.”

“Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead.”

Pippa says she has turned to meditation to help her in her third trimester.

“I was skeptical at first, but after practicing this discipline for the past month I have noticed a huge difference in my mental wellbeing and sense of clarity,” she wrote.