Princess Eugenie Just Released the Most Candid (and Romantic!) Photo Yet from Her Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were feeling the love on their royal wedding day!

In a newly-released black-and-white photo taken after their romantic carriage ride through the streets of Windsor, the newlyweds share a sweet kiss in the back of the Scottish State Coach.

The longtime couple exchanged vows in front of 800s guests in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. After they said their “I dos,’ they had their first kiss as husband and wife on the steps of the chapel in front of gathered fans.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Their wedding photographer, Alex Bramall, snapped their second candid kiss upon the couple’s return to Windsor Castle following their carriage procession. Three other stunning portraits were also released on Saturday.

Due to the blustery weather on Friday, the couple decided against an open-top State Landau carriage — like the one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used for their royal wedding, and instead left in a carriage with a roof.

Press Association via AP Images

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, shared several romantic moments on their wedding day.

As Eugenie entered the chapel alongside her father, Jack made sure he had his glasses on so that he could see his bride perfectly as she made her way down the aisle. Once she reached him at the end of the altar, he removed the tortoise shell frames and handed them over to his best man, his brother Thomas, and kept them off for the remainder of the ceremony.

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

During their luncheon reception hosted by the Queen in Windsor Castle, Jack gave a heartwarming speech, thanking guests for coming. He even shared a sweet hug with his new father-in-law, Prince Andrew.

And as the newlyweds made their way to their private evening reception at Royal Lodge, he gave his bride a true Hollywood moment when he surprised her with their getaway car: an Aston Martin DB10 made to film the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre, starring Daniel Craig. Eugenie saw it and immediately said, “Wow!”