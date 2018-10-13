See All 4 Dazzling New Portraits from Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding in Exquisite Detail

The newest royal wedding portraits are here — and they are stunning.

On Saturday, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank released four official portraits from Friday’s royal wedding.

The newlyweds chose Alex Bramall, who previously photographed Eugenie for a 2016 spread in Harper’s Bazaar, to capture the big day. The British fashion photographer, whose work has appeared in magazines such as Vogue and Vanity Fair, snapped the portraits at Windsor Castle following the wedding ceremony.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days,” Bramall said in a statement released by the palace.

Left to right, back row: Thomas Brooksbank, Nicola Brooksbank, George Brooksbank; Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York, Prince Andrew. Middle row: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Maud Windsor and Louis De Givenchy Front row: Theodora Williams, Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips. Alex Bramall/PA Wire

The two formal group portraits were taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. A candid black-and-white photo features the couple in the Scottish Stage Coach they rode in after exchanging their vows at St. George’s Chapel. And the final portrait, taken at Royal Lodge, reveals the exquisite Zac Posen gown Eugenie wore for the evening wedding reception.

Eugenie was the ultimate princess bride in a gown featuring a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Scottish Stage Coach returning to Windsor Castle after their wedding on October 11, 2018. Alex Bramall/PA Wire

The royal bride adorned her hair with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, her something borrowed from her royal grandmother. The tiara was made in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court. Princess Eugenie also wore diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from the groom, and shoes by Charlotte Olympia.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Royal Lodge, Windsor, before their evening wedding reception on October 11, 2018. Alex Bramall/PA Wire

The longtime couple tied the knot in front of 800 guests, who then joined them for a luncheon hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle and an evening reception at the Royal Lodge, which is Prince Andrew’s royal residence that he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.