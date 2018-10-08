Princess Eugenie's Wedding Playlist! Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Royal Ceremony

The star power at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding won’t be limited to the guest list.

According to the palace, the couple have tapped Andrea Bocelli to perform at their wedding ceremony, which will be held on Friday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The famed Italian tenor will sing two pieces.

The director of music at St. George’s Chapel, James Vivian, has composed descants for two hymns that will be sung during the couple’s royal wedding ceremony. Additionally, musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — for which the father of the bride, Prince Andrew, is a patron — will perform during the nuptials.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank to plan the music for their special day and we wish the couple much happiness for their future together,” James Williams, the managing director of the RPO shared.

State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry will perform a fanfare that was written for the ceremony.

Andrea Bocelli David Becker/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May wedding included a gospel choir performing a rendition of singer-songwriter Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”

Elton John performed at Meghan and Harry’s lunch reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. A guest tells PEOPLE John sang — among other songs — his 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer,” dedicating the tune to the bride.

Buckingham Palace also shared details on a key element of Eugenie and Jack’s wedding day: Their cake! The couple chose bespoke cake maker (and former costume designer) Sophie Cabot to create the perfect autumn-inspired dessert for their big day.

“The red velvet and chocolate cake will be a traditional cake, with a modern feel,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday. “It will incorporate the rich colors of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

In a sweet nod, the wedding will also honor their family’s military service.

“Members of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards, of which The Duke of York is Colonel, will line the West Steps of St George’s Chapel as the couple depart after the Wedding ceremony,” the palace announcement explains.

The memory of Jack’s great-grandfather, Sir Jack Coke, who was an officer in the Scots Guards, will also be honored as pipers from the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will perform Scottish pieces from the Garter Tower as Eugenie and Jack depart in the carriage procession.

The ceremony will be officiated by The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner, who will also give the address at their wedding. The Archbishop of York has written a personal prayer for the couple, which will be included in the ceremony.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Although Princess Eugenie admitted organizing her upcoming wedding might be nerve-wracking, she’s definitely no royal bridezilla.

“I’m not stressed at all,” she told British Vogue in their September issue, in her first ever joint interview with sister and maid of honor Princess Beatrice. “It’s nerve-racking because you want it to be perfect, but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”