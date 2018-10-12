Royal Mother of the Bride! Sarah Ferguson Arrives at Daughter Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Here comes the mother of the bride!

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, arrived at the Saint George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday for her daughter Princess Eugenie‘s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Ferguson, also referred to by the nickname “Fergie,” arrived to the royal wedding alongside her oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who is serving as maid of honor. They both walked into the chapel ahead of the arrival of Eugenie and Fergie’s ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Fergie, 58, wore a green dress with a matching hat while Beatrice, 30, stunned in blue.

The two stopped and waved to the crowd as they entered the chapel.

Along with Fergie, Eugenie’s royal cousins, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are also in attendance.

After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds will also be feted by a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.

Eugenie and Jack are also extending the party for another full day with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls on Saturday.

Ahead of the big day, Fergie helped her daughter plan the wedding.

Although “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning,” a palace source says, they are also getting plenty of input from the mother of the bride. “Fergie is very involved,” a well-placed insider told PEOPLE.