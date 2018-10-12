Oops! See the Royal Wedding Mishap That Princess Eugenie Now Shares with Kate Middleton

Most weddings don’t go off without at least a few mishaps — including royal ones!

During Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel on Friday, the couple ran into a problem when it came time for Jack to slip Eugenie’s Welsh gold wedding band on her finger: the ring didn’t quite fit.

As Jack struggled a bit to push the band down, he made a silly face, and Eugenie helped him adjust it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton ran into the same problem at their wedding in 2011 when he couldn’t get her wedding band past her knuckle. It turns out Kate had asked her ring designer to make the gold band a size smaller so it wouldn’t slip off her finger, according to reports.

Both Eugenie and Kate (and Meghan Markle!) received Welsh gold wedding bands as a gift from Queen Elizabeth. The royal family has been using the gold for their wedding rings ever since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923.

Jack opted not to wear a ring, just like Prince William, while Prince Harry sports a platinum wedding band with a textured finish.

Eugenie will wear the gold band in addition to her sparkling engagement ring, which features a blush-colored padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and bears resemblance to her mom Sarah Ferguson’s own engagement ring.

The bride wore an open back dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, and an emerald-embellished tiara, the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, with matching drop diamond and emerald earrings gifted by Jack.

After their nuptials, the newlyweds joined their 800 guests for a luncheon hosted by the Queen in Windsor Castle. Then they took off in their James Bond-style getaway car for their private evening reception at the Royal Lodge, which is Prince Andrew’s royal residence he shares with his ex Sarah Ferguson.