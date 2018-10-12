See Meghan Markle (in Navy!) and Prince Harry Rush in for Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to a very special place!

The couple have arrived to the royal wedding of his first cousin Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — the same venue where they tied the knot in May.

Meghan, wearing a navy dress and coat by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!) and matching hat by Noel Stewart, and Harry quickly entered the chapel after arriving in a back Range Rover that pulled right up to the door.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Like Meghan and Harry’s nuptials, Eugenie and Jack will embark on a carriage ride throughout Windsor to greet well-wishers following the ceremony. They will also be feted by a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception.

Despite the similarities in their weddings, a friend of Princess Eugenie previously told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and her fiancé and Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

Prince Harry Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Shares Cutest Childhood Photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Before Their Wedding

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” said the friend of the cousins and their partners.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their May wedding JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their May wedding Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Unlike Harry and Meghan’s day-long celebrations, Eugenie and Jack are extending the party for another full day. The party will continue on Saturday afternoon with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.

RELATED VIDEO: “Zero Competition” Between Meghan and Harry and Eugenie and Jack, Says Source

Jack, 32, and Eugenie, 28, have been dating for seven years. Eugenie, a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, “is sure and steady like her grandmother, and then there’s this genuine warmth that comes from her mother,” a friend told PEOPLE.

Jack, who works with George Clooney’s former tequila business, Casamigos, “is a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” said another family friend. “He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”