Prince Harry returned to the church where he and wife Meghan Markle said “I do” back in May for the wedding of his first cousin Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. And among a lot of famous faces in the chapel, two of Harry’s past love interests were also in attendance.

Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy were both on-hand to support Eugenie wearing similar coordinating looks.

Bonas chose a navy long-sleeve number featuring a swirl-print pattern throughout and flared hemline and paired it with circle earrings and a braided headband.

Davy went with a navy A-line dress with sheer neckline and long sleeves with a matching floral fascinator.

Also in navy? Meghan Markle, who attended the wedding alongside her husband Harry ahead of the couple’s upcoming royal tour.

The Duchess of Sussex looked elegant navy dress and coat by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!) and matching hat by Noel Stewart.

And in case you were wondering if there were any awkward run-ins with their ex, both women are on friendly terms with the royal – in fact, they both attended his royal wedding in May.

Bonas wore a spring-time look in a multicolor striped midi dress with pink feathery headband and matching pale pink pumps.

While Davy stuck to navy in a shorts A-line dress with matching cape and spikey fascinator.

Harry dated Davy for several years in his early to mid-twenties, with their last attempt at a reconciliation coming in 2011. And he was together with Bonas for two years, splitting up in 2014. Reportedly, it was both of their dislike of the media attention and public scrutiny that came along with dating Harry that lead to their breakups.

Since they run in similar social circles, both splits have ended amicably. More than a year after his breakup with Bonas, Harry actually attended a play Bonas was performing in in March 2015 and again in June 2015.