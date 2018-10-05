Royal Wedding Prep Is Underway! Princess Eugenie Heads to the Palace 1 Week Before Her Nuptials

The final countdown to the second major royal wedding of the year is on — and bride-to-be Princess Eugenie is finishing up on some last-minute details.

Eugenie was all smiles in the passenger seat of a car as she arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday for a pre-wedding meeting — just one week before the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, ties the knot with Jack Brooksbank.

The royal, 28, was rocking round sunglasses, the same stylish pair she wore to attend the August wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks with her fiancé. (Her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Eugenie and Jack will say their “I dos,” earlier this year — were also guests at the summer nuptials.)

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee Karwai Tang/WireImage

Although Princess Eugenie admitted organizing her upcoming wedding might be nerve-wracking, she’s definitely no royal bridezilla.

“I’m not stressed at all,” she told British Vogue in their September issue, in her first ever joint interview with sister Princess Beatrice. “It’s nerve-racking because you want it to be perfect, but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”

Eugenie also revealed that her older sister will be with her every step of the way, as her chosen maid of honor. “Euge is amazing,” revealed Beatrice, adding, “She’s a very modern bride.”

She may not be feeling stressed, but Eugenie is certainly daydreaming about her big day. The Queen’s granddaughter took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, sharing a sweet Instagram photo with Beatrice from 1993 when they served as bridesmaids to their former nanny, Alison Wardley, as she married former royal bodyguard Ben Dady.

Eugenie captioned the shot, “#tbt sisterly love 💕”

RELATED VIDEO: Fergie Is “Very Involved” in Planning for Daughter Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding

Around 500 guests are expected to attend next Friday’s ceremony and the following lunch reception — with celebrity guests such as Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt all reported to be in attendance (just as they were for Harry and Meghan’s nuptials). George and Amal Clooney could also be in attendance, as Jack is a brand ambassador for the actor’s Casamigos tequila company, which he sold last year.

The longtime couple’s wedding will be a weekend-long affair, with a festival-style party complete with a fairground and food stalls on Saturday afternoon on the grounds of Royal Lodge — Eugenie’s family home in the parklands around Windsor Castle.

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children

RELATED: How Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Dress Will Compare to Meghan Markle’s and Kate Middleton’s

Despite the enormous scale of the event, a palace source previously told PEOPLE that “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning.”

A well-placed insider added that they are getting some help from Eugenie’s mother.

“Fergie is very involved,” the source said.