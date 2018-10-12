It’s a supermodel reunion!

Princess Eugenie‘s wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank is truly a star-studded affair. The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had everyone who’s anyone in British society, Hollywood and fashion in attendance on her big day, including the two biggest models of the ’90s, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

The two supermodels dressed to impress. Campbell, 48, wore a metallic black ombré Ralph & Russo Couture cocktail dress and cropped cape, featuring hand woven silk tulle tweed, crystal stones and strich feather . She added a very impressive floral-embellished fascinator (which was secured tightly and didn’t move despite the wind) and diamond necklace. She took a cue from royal protocol and adding stockings and chic pumps.

Press Association via AP Images

Moss, 44, went a little more casual in a polka dot suit and small black hat featuring a delicate veil.

And if you’re wondering their connection to the royal family, they actually go way back with the bride’s mom, Fergie.

Dave M. Benett/Getty

Fergie often supports Campbell’s Fashion For Relief charity fashion shows and walked a few runways throughout the years (pictured above in 2007 and below in 2005).

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

They’ve been spotted together at the charity events and various social events through the years, including at Campbell’s event for the 2012 Olympics and a Marie Curie Fundraising Dinner with Moss in 2012 (pictured below).

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Campbell is also friendly with the bride, posing with photos with Eugenie and Beatrice at the ISSA fashion show during London Fashion Week in 2008.

Getty

Other notable guests in attendance include, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Ricky Martin and Cara Delevingne.