Kate Middleton Wears a Raspberry Beret for Princess Eugenie's Big Day

Once again, Kate Middleton is the epitome of wedding guest chic.

The royal mom arrived at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday, shortly after returning to royal duty after taking some time out of the public eye following the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, in April.

Kate wore a burgundy ensemble by her own wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, and a matching velvet beret by go-to milliner Philip Treacy.

She and Prince William quickly headed inside after being driven to the chapel door, taking their seats next to newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (The couple – who wed in 2011 and whose children George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, are serving in Eugenie’s bridal party – even snuck in some hand holding before the ceremony began!)

Kate Middleton and Prince William Press Association via AP Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

Kate, 36, returned to her royal duties following maternity leave on Oct. 2 when she visited the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden. She took a short two-mile drive from her home at Kensington Palace to a recreation ground in Paddington, London, to spend time with local school children and learn how getting their hands dirty in a wildlife garden and outdoor learning helps with their well-being.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The 36-year-old royal is set to take part in sporadic engagements during October and through to the end of the year. She will return to her usual busy schedule come January.

Kate Middleton and Prince William James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Despite her time off from work, Kate has had a busy wedding season. In addition to helping marshal Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who served in the bridal party at the wedding of her longtime friend, Sophie Carter, last month, she was her usual stylish self to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle less than a month after Louis’ arrival.

Kate Middleton at Sophie Carter's wedding

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Despite her royal status, Princess Kate has developed a clever trick to avoid upstaging the bride on her big day: Pulling a royal rewear!

RELATED: Looking Back at Prince Andrew’s 1986 Wedding to Fergie — Ahead of Daughter Eugenie’s Big Day!

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Eugenie Shows Off Sapphire Engagement Ring (with Major Kate Vibes!)

For Sophie’s September nuptials, Kate wore a cornflower blue Catherine Walker & Co coat dress, which she previously wore when she arrived in Berlin with Prince William and their two eldest children during their July 2017 tour of Poland and Germany.

At the May wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, she appeared to pull an epic royal rewear with an off-white structured-collared coat dress. In July 2015, Kate wore a very similar piece to Princess Charlotte’s christening. She pulled out the ensemble again at the Queen’s official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in 2016.