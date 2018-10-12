Here’s the Ultra Romantic Moment You Missed at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Princess Eugenie‘s walk down the aisle was straight out of a fairy tale – and Jack Brooksbank made sure not to miss a single moment.

Jack has been spotted with and without his glasses, but he sported both looks on his royal wedding day. Although the 32-year-old groom arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle without his specs, he put them on as Eugenie, 28, was about to enter the church to ensure that he could see her perfectly.

Once Eugenie she reached Jack at the end of the altar, he removed the tortoise shell frames and handed them over to his best man, his brother Thomas. Jack kept the glasses off for the remainder of the ceremony.

Royal fans took to Twitter after noticing the sweet gesture.

“Did Jack wear his glasses so he could see her walk down the aisle?” one Twitter user captioned a GIF of actress Kristen Bell fighting back tears.

Another wrote, “Jack’s a smart man, glasses on to get a good view, then hide em for the bits where he will be photographed.”

Eugenie stunned in a gown featuring a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007.

The princess bride adorned her hair with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, her something borrowed from her royal grandmother. The tiara was made in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court. Princess Eugenie also wore diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from the groom, and shoes by Charlotte Olympia.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they left the chapel with their sweet bridal party in tow, including Eugenie’s second cousins, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who served (yet again!) as an adorable page boy and bridesmaid.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, cousins Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Several of the couple’s celebrity friends were also in attendance.