See Princess Eugenie’s New Wedding Ring (and Find Out Why Jack Didn't Get One!)

A royal wedding wouldn’t be complete without some glitter and gold.

Jack Brooksbank slipped a new Welsh gold wedding ring on his bride Princess Eugenie‘s finger when they exchanged vows on Friday. Jack, however, chose not to receive a wedding band, following in Prince William’s footsteps.

The royal family has been using pure Welsh gold for their wedding rings since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923. Eugenie will wear the gold band, gifted by Queen Elizabeth, in addition to her sparkling engagement ring, which features a blush-colored padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and bears resemblance to her mom Sarah Ferguson’s own engagement ring.

Press Association via AP Images

Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also wear the traditional Welsh gold bands, their husbands do not—Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding band, and Prince Harry opted for a platinum wedding band with a textured finish.

Press Association via AP Images

The newlyweds tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday. After their carriage procession through the streets of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth will be hosting a lunch for the happy couple and about 800 guests. The festivities will carry on through the night with a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge, and another party Saturday afternoon at Eugenie’s family home.