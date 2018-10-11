Why Princess Eugenie's Groom Jack Brooksbank Won't Wear a Wedding Ring (Just Like Prince William)

Jack Brooksbank will not have a wedding ring slipped onto his finger by his bride Princess Eugenie – but he’s not first royal family member to skip the marriage tradition.

Although Jack won’t be receiving a ring at his royal wedding on Friday, he will be placing a ring on Eugenie’s finger as he says the words, “With this ring I thee wed; with my body I thee honour; and all my worldly goods with thee I share: In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Amen,” according to the ceremony’s Order of Service.

It is not uncommon for men in the royal family not to wear wedding rings. Prince William famously does not wear a wedding band either – “There is only going to be one ring, in accordance with the couple’s wishes,” a spokesperson told PEOPLE around the royal’s 2011 wedding – although he famously struggled to get Kate’s ring on finger during their nuptials. As royal fans may remember, his face flashed an expression of worry as he tried to place the ring on his bride. Kate smiled, staying ever so calm before William successfully slid the ring on.

Prince William and Kate Middleton CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty

Prince William putting Kate Middleton's wedding band on in 2011 ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry, however, opted to get a wedding band. After all, he and Meghan wore matching beaded bracelets early in their relationship.

Harry also broke with tradition in opting for a platinum band. His band was expected to be made from the royal stash of Welsh gold, just as Kate’s was. But Meghan gave Harry a platinum wedding band with a textured finish, while Meghan’s was made from the Welsh gold.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings at their May 2018 wedding Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Prince Harry wears his wedding ring at 2018 Trooping the Colour Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The royal family have been using pure Welsh gold for their wedding rings ever since the Queen Mother’s wedding in 1923. The Queen was then gifted a kilogram of Clogau gold on her 60th birthday, the gold — which was mined from the Welsh mountains — remaining in the royal vaults ever since.

“The tradition of using Welsh gold for the royal wedding rings is one that we hope to see continue when Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle,” Ben Roberts, Managing Director of Clogau, previously told PEOPLE.