See Princess Eugenie's Stunning Wedding Gift from Her Husband — Which She Wore on the Big Day!

Princess Eugenie‘s husband, Jack Brooksbank, gifted his bride a pair of earrings, which she wore at their wedding on Saturday.

The glamorous drop-style earrings are made of diamond and emerald, perfectly matching her tiara, which was lent to her by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as her “something borrowed.” The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara was made by Boucheron for Dame Margaret Helen Greville in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court.

The bride, 28, also wore an open-back Peter Pilotto gown that revealed her back scar from the eight-hour scoliosis operation she endured at just 12 years old.

As for her brunette locks, Eugenie styled her hair in a loose chignon created by hairstylist Sonny-Jo MacFarlane.

The bride’s mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also doled out some gifts for the occasion. Jack and his best man, younger brother Thomas, wore tie pins that she gave them. The design incorporated the white rose of York and the Padparadscha sapphire to match the stone in Eugenie’s engagement ring.

Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows on Friday in front of 800 guests at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — the same venue where Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May.

The couple will also be feted by a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth, 92, at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.

Eugenie and Jack, who have been dating for about seven years, got engaged while in Nicaragua in January.