Sealed with a royal kiss!

After exchanging vows in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank appeared on the steps of the chapel and shared a quick kiss in front of well-wishers before their carriage procession through the town.

“Do you want to kiss?” Eugenie asked Jack before the newlyweds locked lips.

The couple followed the royal wedding tradition of saving their kiss for the anticipating crowd. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also had their first kiss on the St. George’s Chapel steps in May, while Prince William and Kate Middleton had theirs on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace just like Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Eugenie wore an open back dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, and an emerald-embellished tiara, the Greville Emerald Bandeau, with matching drop diamond and emerald earrings gifted by Jack.

Eugenie has taken a few other cues from her cousin Harry and his wedding with Meghan by tying the knot in the same venue, as well as inviting members of the public from across the U.K. for a close-up of their nuptials. (Plus, the royal couples are neighbors! Eugenie and Jack moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in May, right next door to Nottingham Cottage—Harry and Meghan’s two-bedroom property in the palace compound.)

The royal couple were joined by their closest family and friends for their royal wedding on Friday, and will have a short carriage procession, leaving Castle Hill and proceeding along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate.