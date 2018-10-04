Princess Eugenie Just Announced That Her Royal Wedding Will Air on TV — Here's How to Watch

Set your alarm clocks (again), royal fans!

Even if you won’t be across the pond in Windsor, England, for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding, you’ll be able to catch every detail of the big day on Friday, Oct. 12 — starting at the royally early hour of 4:25 a.m. ET/PT.

TLC, the network known for wedding-centric shows like Say Yes to the Dress and Four Weddings, will take U.S. viewers inside St. George’s Chapel for the full ceremony, followed by the newlyweds’ carriage procession through the streets of Windsor, in Royal Wedding Live: Princess Eugenie.

Not an extreme early riser? TLC will broadcast an encore airing of the wedding starting at 7:25 AM ET/PT.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Around 500 guests are expected to attend Friday’s ceremony and the following lunch reception — with celebrity guests such as Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt all reported to be in attendance (just as they were for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials). George and Amal Clooney could also be in attendance, as Jack is a brand ambassador for the actor’s Casamigos tequila company, which he sold last year.

The longtime couple’s wedding will be a weekend-long affair, with a festival-style party complete with a fairground and food stalls on Saturday afternoon on the grounds of Royal Lodge — Eugenie’s family home in the parklands around Windsor Castle — in addition to Friday’s ceremony and festivities.