Princess Eugenie's Bridal Beauty Was All About the Lashes — and Her Red Hair!

Princess Eugenie has never been afraid to experiment with her beauty looks, whether it’s wearing a bold red lip or smudged eyeliner. For her wedding day hair and makeup, however, Eugenie was an all-natural bridal beauty.

When she said “I do” to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday morning, Eugenie wore her hair in a low hanging twisted chignon styled by Sonny-Jo MacFarlane from the London hair salon Hari’s. The romantic up-do parted down the center with few curled layers falling around her face. The laid-back look showed off her stunning diamond and emerald drop earrings gifted to her by the groom, as well as the low-back design of her Peter Pilotto dress, made to reveal her scar from the scoliosis surgery she had a just 12 years old.

As for her makeup, which was done by Bobbi Brown UK pro and artistry manager Hannah Martin, Eugenie had a natural glow fit for a royal.

The royal drew attention to her eyes with wispy and fluttery eyelashes, but instead of lots of eyeshadow, she had perfectly groomed, pronounced brows.

Her skin was glowing with a sheer layer of foundation and kept the soft look going with a pretty pink blush on the apples of her cheeks along with a pale, nude gloss very close to the actual color of her lips.

Eugenie’s simple beauty look made it so all eyes were on her exquisite Peter Pilotto gown and opulent tiara.

Her stunning gown, which featured a fitted bodice and full skirt, was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007.

The dress featured a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low-back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low-back feature on the dress was one of Princess Eugenie’s main visions for the dress. She wanted to show off her spinal surgery scar from a procedure she has at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis.

In a pre-wedding interview, she hinted that the dress might show off the scars from her spinal surgery because of scoliosis.

“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” she told the U.K.’s This Morning.

She accessorized with a stunning diamond and emerald tiara (with no veil!) and satin peep toe Charlotte Olympia heels.

According to Kensington Palace, Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by the Queen. The tiara was made by Boucheron for Dame Margaret Helen Greville in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court.

The tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. The tiara was bequeathed by Mrs. Greville to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.