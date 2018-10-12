See Princess Eugenie and Jack's Royal Wedding Getaway Car — It Even Made the Bride Say 'Wow'

Jack Brooksbank played James Bond as he whisked his new wife Princess Eugenie away from their royal wedding luncheon reception in an Aston Martin DB10.

The waiting sports car was a surprise for Eugenie, who saw it and immediately said, “Wow!”

Eight models of the car were made to film the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre starring Daniel Craig, and Jack managed to get the keys to one of the sought-after cars.

Eugenie first spotted the Aston Martin when the newlyweds arrived at the Equerry’s entrance at Windsor Castle to make their way to Royal Lodge for their evening reception.

The sporty car was brought up by the Royal Household’s transport manager Alex Garty, who parked it under the proud watch of Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew. The Queen’s second son laughed and said he wanted it a few feet forward and jokingly said, “No pressure,” as Garty gingerly inched the car forward.

When the bride tried to get into the Aston Martin, the groom and her sister Princess Beatrice quickly realized they had to accommodate the large train of her wedding dress, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The pair spent a few minutes carefully folding the yards of material into the Aston Martin before carefully shutting the door.

Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mike and Zara Tindall were among the wedding guests who waved the couple off as they left to prepare for their evening celebrations.

The newlyweds will head to the Royal Lodge — Prince Andrew’s royal residence that he shares with his ex-wife Fergie — where they’ll continue the festivities with an evening reception.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also traded their horse-drawn carriage for a eye-catching sports car when it came time to head to their evening wedding reception in May. They drove off in a silver-blue Jaguar convertible with a custom license plate: E190518, the date of their nuptials.

After Harry let her in, Meghan even reached over and opened the door for him.

The convertible Prince William and Kate Middleton rode in following their 2011 royal wedding carried a license plate with a message of its own: “Just Wed.”