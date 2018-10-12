George Clooney Isn't at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding — But His Tequila Is

George Clooney couldn’t make it to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding on Friday, but luckily his tequila made it to the celebration.

Clooney, who co-founded the tequila company Casamigos (and sold it last year), has a surprising connection to the newlyweds: Jack is the U.K. brand ambassador for the business.

And while George and his wife Amal won’t be at the festivities, George’s tequila will be served during the festivities after the wedding, reports say. According to Business Insider, Jack will be “in charge of choosing drinks” throughout the weekend, which will includes a selection of Casamigos cocktails.

Both Clooney and wife Amal, a human rights lawyer, weren’t present at the nuptials. Amal was over 3,000 miles away in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women as one of their keynote speakers—she likely had the event schedule before Eugenie’s royal wedding date had been announced.

Press Association/AP; Inset: Jeff Spicer/Getty

The Clooneys, who share 1-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, have a home in England and live just 30 minutes by car from Windsor.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

The couple made an appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in May. Amal wore a marigold yellow dress with a matching hat, while George sported a dark grey suit with a pale pink tie.

Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 31, tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel. Around 800 guests attended the ceremony including celebrity guests Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Ellie Goulding, and James Blunt, and more.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED: Celebrity Guests Arrive at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

After the lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth, the couple will host a more intimate black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge. The festivities won’t be ending at Friday, however—Eugenie and Jack are making their nuptials a weekend-long affair by hosting a party on Saturday afternoon on the grounds of Royal Lodge, Eugenie’s family home in the parklands around Windsor Castle.