Kiss the Bride! See How Eugenie and Jack's First Married Smooch Compares to Harry and Meghan's

You may kiss the royal bride!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on Friday in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and after exchanging vows, they shared their first kiss as husband and wife in front of an ecstatic crowd, as is tradition.

“Do you want to kiss?” Eugenie, 28, asked Jack before the newlyweds locked lips.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also had their first married kiss on the St. George’s Chapel steps in May, while Prince William and Kate Middleton had theirs on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace just like Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Eugenie and Jack exchanged a quick peck on the steps, which local commentators noted was “very British.” In comparison, Prince Harry, 34, and the Duchess of Sussex, 37, were all smiles and lingered in the moment slightly longer. Meghan also asked her new husband a question before the smooch: “Do we kiss?” according to a lip reader.

Seven years before, Prince William and Kate demurely kissed while surrounded by their family, and as the crowd cheered (some begging for more), the pair went in for a second, slightly longer kiss.

In many ways, both exchanges have reflected the PDA dynamics in the marriages that followed. Prince Harry and Meghan are known for holding hands and touching in public, whereas it’s much rarer for Kate and William. They did share a sweet moment in the pews at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, though!

On Friday, the longtime couple tied the knot in a fairy tale ceremony. Eugenie, who arrived at the chapel with her father, Prince Andrew, was every bit the princess bride as she walked down the aisle in a custom gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and several celebrities.

Eugenie and Jack will then join their 800 guests for a luncheon reception, which will be hosted by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. Later this evening, guests will attend a black tie reception at Royal Lodge, the royal residence of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

The party will continue on Saturday afternoon with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.