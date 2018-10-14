Ellie Goulding Sings, Ferris Wheel Rides & More! Inside Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Festival

Let the wedding celebrations continue!

One day after tying the knot in a romantic royal ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank honored their nuptials on Saturday with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.

The afternoon event was held at Windsor Great Park, and many of the celebrity guests who were present as the royal couple said “I do” were also on hand for the fun-filled day!

Singer Ellie Goulding was one of the famous faces in attendance and was later seen performing for the happy couple.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda also attended the daytime bash, although it seems like they kept their 6-year-old daughter Theodora, who served as a member of Eugenie’s bridal party, at home.

Ellie Goulding

Filling the grounds with delight, the bash came complete with a traditional Ferris wheel as a well as a carousel that was seemingly filled with personalized animals for each of the guests to ride!

Hayley Bloomingdale, heir to the Bloomingdale’s empire, delightedly shared a photograph of her “personalized unicorn” that had her name written out on the neck.

Hayley Bloomingdale



Zoë de Givenchy, whose son Louis served as a pageboy during the couple’s nuptials, shared multiple photos with her daughter at the event.

Hotel heiress Irene Forte also shared her own group photo aboard the colorful ride.



Also rounding out the day’s festivities were comedian Jack Whitehall, Baroness Cleopatra von Adelsheim and Princess Maria-Olympia, the daughter of Greece’s Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos.

“Absolutely fabulous,” she captioned a snapshot from the day’s festivities.

Princess Maria-Olympia

Cleo von Adelsheim and Prince Franz Albrecht

Jack Whitehall

Insiders say the Saturday afternoon event was organized by Bentleys Entertainment — the same company the Beckhams used for their lavish bash when they married at an Irish castle (and sat on thrones for a memorable portrait) in 1999. Bentleys was also used for the wedding parties of two of Eugenie’s other royal cousins, Peter and Zara Phillips. The company previously declined to comment.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The longtime couple tied the knot in front of 800 guests, who then joined them for a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and an evening reception at the Royal Lodge, which is Prince Andrew’s royal residence that he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.