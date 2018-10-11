Meet the Yorks! Get to Know Princess Eugenie's Family Ahead of Her Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie‘s family is getting together for a special occasion: Her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank!

We know familiar faces like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be supporting the bride on her big day, but it’s time for royal fans to reacquaint themselves with the immediate members of Eugenie’s family. Get to know the York clan below.

Eugenie’s father is Prince Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Like his father and older brother, Prince Charles, Andrew was educated at Heatherdown Preparatory School before entering the Royal Naval College. He joined the Royal Navy on a short-service commission as a Seaman Officer before serving aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible. He served in the Royal Navy for 22 years before retiring from active service in 2011.

After working as a representative for international trade and investment, he became a full-time working royal.

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie UK Press/Getty

Eugenie’s mother, known affectionately as Fergie, was the second daughter of Major Ronald Ferguson and his first wife, Susan. Staff at her school later recalled her as a “courageous, bubbly and outgoing little girl.”

Fergie and Andrew ran in the same social circles as Andrew throughout their lives — their fathers played polo together — yet the couple had a whirlwind romance. After just one year of dating, Prince Andrew announced his engagement to Fergie in March 1986.

Their wedding day took place that July at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by an appearance (and their first public kiss as husband and wife!) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The Queen also granted the couple titles as the Duke of Duchess of York upon their marriage.

Prince Andrew and Fergie welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Beatrice, in August 1988, and Princess Eugenie followed 19 months later.

Despite their growing family, there was trouble for the couple. The pair announced their separation in March 1992, officially divorcing four years later.

They remained friendly and continued to raise Beatrice and Eugenie together. When Fergie isn’t traveling for her philanthropic work, she still resides at the family’s home, the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Luiz Rampelotto/NurPhoto/Getty

Princess Beatrice

Eugenie told Vogue that her older sister will serve as her maid of honor when she marries Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12.

“Euge is amazing,” revealed Beatrice, adding, “She’s a very modern bride.”

Describing themselves as “each other’s rocks” in a joint interview with British Vogue‘s September issue, Eugenie revealed that the sisters often lean on each other when things get tough. (They’ve often been the subject of public ridicule, including when their over-the-top fascinators stole the show at Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate.)

Despite their close bond, they’re still siblings…who have had a few squabbles over the years.

“One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers,” Beatrice joked. “We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them.”

While Eugenie, 28, and her 30-year-old sister Princess Beatrice hold regular jobs, they’re regularly seen at royal events alongside their father, Prince Andrew.