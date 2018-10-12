See Princess Eugenie's Open-Back Wedding Dress, Designed to Feature Her Spinal Surgery Scar

The princess bride is here!

Princess Eugenie arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in a gorgeous gown fit for a royal.

Her stunning gown, which featured a fitted botice and full pleated skirt, was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007. The brand is known for its innovative textile design, paired with a modern, feminine silhouette.

The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low back feature on the dress was at the request of Eugenie, who had surgery at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis.

Eugenie, Pilotto and De Vos worked closely together on the design of the dress. The designers researched previous dresses worn by royal family members and identified a silhouette.

The fabric was designed by Pilotto and Vos at their studio in East London and includes a number of symbols that are meaningful to Princess Eugenie as motifs: a Thistle for Scotland acknowledging the couple’s fondness for Balmoral; a Shamrock for Ireland as a reflection of the bride’s maternal family; the York Rose; and ivy representing the couple’s home.

Pilotto and De Vos reinterpreted the symbols in a garland of rope-like motifs, woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend. Once the artwork was completed, it was translated into a jacquard weave in the Como region of Italy. The result is a very modern looking fabric using a highly intricate weaving technique.

The dress was just one part of her bridal look. She wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by the Queen. The tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. She also wore diamond and emerald drop earrings which are a wedding gift from Jack.

Her bridal shoes are satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

Escorted by her father, Prince Andrew, Eugenie exited the car to the cheers of hundreds of well-wishers who stood outside the chapel entrance to catch a glimpse of the royal bride.

As she stepped out of the car, she paused for a moment, giving viewers a good look at her stunning gown. In a pre-wedding interview, she hinted that the dress might show off the scars from her spinal surgery because of scoliosis.

“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” she told the U.K.’s This Morning.

Eugenie followed royal tradition by selecting a gown with British ties. Kate Middleton’s stunning lace wedding gown for her 2011 royal wedding to Prince William was created by Sarah Burton, creative director for the iconic British fashion house Alexander McQueen.

And although Meghan Markle went with the French fashion house Givenchy, her custom gown boatneck gown was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Waight Keller is not only British-born, she’s also the first female artistic director of Givenchy.

The details of Eugenie’s wedding dress were kept under wraps in the months leading up to the royal wedding, but she did reveal it had British roots.

“I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about,” she told British Vogue. “As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”