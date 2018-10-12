Princess Eugenie plans to make a statement in her royal wedding dress. The royal hinted that she might show off her back scars from scoliosis surgery by choosing a low-back gown to marry Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday.

“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” Eugenie, 28, said during an interview on a TLC wedding special.

Although Eugenie has not revealed too much about her highly-anticipated wedding gown, she did tease one major detail.

“I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer,” she revealed in a recent interview. The ninth in line for the throne is keeping tradition with other royal brides before her, who’ve represented Britain with their wedding dresses.

Earlier this summer, after launching her own independent Instagram in March, Eugenie opened up about her scoliosis diagnosis as a child. She posted a photo of her X-rays, which show the 8-inch rods doctors inserted into her spine and the 1.5-inch screws at the top of her neck after an 8-hour operation she endured at just 12 years old.

“Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time,” she wrote in the caption. “I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal.”

Eugenie has been a patron of the Redevelopment Appeal, a fundraising campaign for newer facilities and equipment for RNOH, since 2012. As part of her involvement, she revealed more details of the lead-up to her surgery and her recovery. She also invited her surgeons to the wedding.

She said, “I can still vividly remember how nervous I felt in the days and weeks before the operation … After three days in intensive care, I spent a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair, but I was walking again after that.”