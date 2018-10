Princess Eugenie turned to a brand she trusts and has worn many times before for her big day. The royal teamed with designers Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007.

She had several fittings, and according to a release from the Palace, the dress was “developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt.”

Eugenie had one special request for the dress: A low-back design that would reveral her scars from her scoliosis surgery at the age of 12.