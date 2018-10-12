Princess Eugenie kept her bridal look under wraps in the weeks leading up to her royal wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank. But the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson‘s dress was finally revealed on Friday as she walked down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing a custom Peter Pilotto gown.

So how does her Peter Pilotto dress compare to her cousins’ Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle‘s gowns?

The 28-year-old royal cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry chose a long-sleeve, low-back design from the London-based label, which was founded in 2007 by Philip Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low back feature on the dress was at the request of Eugenie, who had surgery at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis.

“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” she told the U.K.’s This Morning.

Pilotto and De Vos worked with Eugenie to research previous dresses worn by members of the royal family to identify the right silhouette for her wedding.

The fabric of her gown features a number of motifs that hold particularly special meaning to Eugenie. The symbols include a thistle for Scotland, to acknowledge her and Jack’s fondness for Balmoral, a shamrock for Ireland as a reflection of her maternal family, the York rose and ivy to represent the couple’s home.

The only bit of information she revealed before her big day was that she wanted to pick a designer from her home country. “[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about,” she told British Vogue. “As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

Unlike Kate and Meghan, however, Princes Eugenie chose not to wear a veil.

For Kate’s 2011 wedding to Prince William, she stuck with a British-based designer too, wearing a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen lace long-sleeve, V-neck gown.

But it was Meghan’s long-sleeved, unembellished gown that switched-up the British designer trend. U.K. designer Clare Waight Keller designed her custom creation, but for the brand, Givenchy, which is a French fashion house.

All three royals opted for long-sleeves and more modest designs, then went with sexier more revealing designs for the reception.

Meghan wore a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in “lily white” featuring a high halter neck and sexy open back, while Kate changed into a white satin strapless evening gown with shrug for her reception.

Princess Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by the Queen. The tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side and was bequeathed by Mrs. Greville to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.

Both Kate and Meghan also wore tiaras straight from the Queen’s jewelry vault. Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara and Meghan wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.