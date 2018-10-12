Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have started their fairy tale in style!

After leaving St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the newlyweds completed their royal wedding ceremony with a carriage ride. But the predicted rain and windy weather, which had guests holding onto their skirts and fascinators, meant a change in their plans.

Rather than ride in an open-top carriage, Eugenie and Jack rode in the Scottish State Coach. Originally known as the Cambridge Coach, the Scottish State Coach was remodeled in 1968 on the Queen’s instruction to create a coach specifically for Scotland. The emblems of the Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland, and the Scottish version of the Royal Arms were painted on the sides.

The newlyweds, who got engaged in January, enjoyed a short carriage procession, leaving Castle Hill and proceeding along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate. (It is markedly shorter than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s carriage ride, which saw thousands of well-wishers lining the streets.)

Watch: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank head off through Windsor Castle to start their married life #EugenieandJack #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/NsENXO8Q2P — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 12, 2018

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The carriage was pulled by four Windsor Grey horses named Plymouth, Milford Haven, Tyrone and Storm. (The father-and-son team of Storm and Tyrone also pulled Harry and Meghan’s open-top Ascot Landau carriage on their own wedding day earlier this year!)

The Scottish State Coach was used in 2011 to chauffeur Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding Paul Cunningham/Corbis via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle HANNAH MCKAY/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William Shaun Botterill/GP/Getty Images

Like Meghan and Harry as well as Kate and William, Eugenie’s parents rode in an open-top carriage following their walk down the aisle in 1986.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles also opted for an open option at their 1981 nuptials.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Diana and Prince Charles Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Eugenie said her wedding vows wearing a gown featuring a fitted botice and full pleated skirt, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007.

The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low back feature on the dress was at the request of Eugenie, who had surgery at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis.

RELATED VIDEO: The Kids Steal the Show! All The Cutest Moments from Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding

Eugenie, who walked down the aisle with her father, Prince Andrew, adorned her hair with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, her something borrowed from her royal grandmother. The tiara was made in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court. Princess Eugenie also wore diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from the groom, and shoes by Charlotte Olympia.