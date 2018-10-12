Cara Delevingne Pulls a Royal Wedding First in a Tuxedo — But Does the Queen Approve?

Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank was a star-studded affair! The couple had famous faces from fashion, movies, music and more in attendance for their ceremony, all dressed in their “Friday” best. But one British superstar turned more heads than others by totally flipping the style script on the royal wedding guest dress code.

Cara Delevingne skipped the A-line sheaths, coat dresses and fascinators in favor of a menswear-inspired Emporio Armani tuxedo featuring a cropped jacket (with tails!), cummerbund, cigarette pants, black pointy-toe pumps and a show-stopping top hat. She turned to Armani

But the accessory that really topped off her look was her toothpick, which she had in her mouth while walking in, and then appearing to stash it on the side of her hat before entering St. George’s Chapel.

The Duchess of Sussex has famously turned to pants suits for royal engagement, a move which doesn’t exactly align with Queen Elizabeth‘s royal dressing protocol.

The Queen, who never wears slacks, prefers women in the royal family to wear dresses or skirts — something which Meghan has broke tradition on.

A source previously told PEOPLE that although Meghan has quickly adapted to many of the minutiae of royal dos and don’ts, she “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way.”

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source added.

So while Delevingne’s look might not have the Queen’s stamp of approval, the Internet certainly fell in love with her style statement.

Many remarked on social media that the standout fashion moment from Friday’s wedding was in fact the model’s bold outfit choice.

Delevingne was joined by her friend, YouTube’s Derek Blasberg, and her family, including sister Poppy Delevingne and her husband James Cook. Once inside, they were joined by many other notable attendees including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and her 16-year-old model daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack, Demi Moore and Liv Tyler to name a few.