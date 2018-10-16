Princess Charlotte Has the Giggles in New Behind-the-Scenes Royal Wedding Photo

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have begun their very happily ever after.

The royal bride thanked her loved ones and fans with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday. The image showed the couple laughing with their young bridesmaids and page boys in a behind-the-scenes shot by Alex Bramall, the fashion photographer chosen to take their official wedding day portraits.

Princess Charlotte, 3, is seen sitting in front of Eugenie, laughing so hard her eyes are squeezed shut, while Savannah Phillips, 7, throws her arm over the bride’s shoulder. Prince George, Isla Phillips, Maud Windsor, Theodora Williams and Louis De Givenchy are also seen gathered around the newlyweds.

“Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together,” Eugenie, 28, wrote.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also started the week by reflecting on her daughter’s royal wedding.

“So proud of Eugenie and Jack,” she captioned a photo of the couple exiting St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday.

In another post, Fergie said, “Andrew and I are proud to welcome Jack to the York family.”

The longtime couple tied the knot on Friday in front of 800 guests, who then joined them for a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and an evening reception at the Royal Lodge, which is Prince Andrew‘s royal residence that he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie.

The party continued Saturday with a festival-style event complete with a fairground of carnival games, a merry-go-round, a ferris wheel and food stalls at Windsor Great Park.

Singer Ellie Goulding was one of the famous faces in attendance and was later seen performing for the happy couple.