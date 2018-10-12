See the Spectacular Autumnal Floral Display at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Autumn is in the air at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding!

The couple, who are tying the knot Friday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, went for an autumnal floral theme for their church flowers. The floral displays were sourced locally from Windsor Great Park, and include roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and berries.

The designs, created by floral designer Rob Van Helden, are meant to reflect the rich and vibrant tones of autumn, and also include Liquid Amber trees.

REX/Shutterstock

“It has been the greatest privilege and honour to create the flowers for Princess Eugenie and Jack,” says Van Helden.

“Her Royal Highness has been very involved from the start and has been instrumental in the autumnal theme.”

Eugenie and Jack are expecting around 800 guests for their big day. The couple, who have been dating for about seven years, got engaged while in Nicaragua in January.