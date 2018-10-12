See the Spectacular Autumnal Floral Display at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images
Simon Perry
and Christina Butan
October 12, 2018 05:44 AM

Autumn is in the air at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding!

The couple, who are tying the knot Friday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, went for an autumnal floral theme for their church flowers. The floral displays were sourced locally from Windsor Great Park, and include roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and berries.

The designs, created by floral designer Rob Van Helden, are meant to reflect the rich and vibrant tones of autumn, and also include Liquid Amber trees.

REX/Shutterstock

“It has been the greatest privilege and honour to create the flowers for Princess Eugenie and Jack,” says Van Helden.
“Her Royal Highness has been very involved from the start and has been instrumental in the autumnal theme.”

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Eugenie and Jack are expecting around 800 guests for their big day. The couple, who have been dating for about seven years, got engaged while in Nicaragua in January.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.