Princess Eugenie Just Shared a Photo of Her 5-Tier Wedding Cake from Inside Castle Reception

Even the cake at Princess Eugenie‘s October wedding was fall-themed!

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, 28, married longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in a romantic ceremony on Friday, and shortly after, she shared a photo on the royal family’s Twitter account of their incredibly detailed cake from inside the reception at Windsor Castle. The newlyweds will cut it this afternoon.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding Cake, a red velvet and chocolate cake designed by London-based baker Sophie Cabot, has been inspired by the rich colours of autumn. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/GSkKrydlPN — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) October 12, 2018

Created by London-based baker Sophie Cabot, the five-tier concoction is red velvet and chocolate decorated with leaves and deep shades of orange, red, yellow and green. It’s also embossed in gold with the letters E and J at the bottom.

After creating the detailed sugar flowers and foliage — from ivy and acorns to white flowers and maple leaves — in July, Cabot started baking on Wednesday, a process that required around 400 eggs, at least 53 packs of unsalted butter, 33 lbs. of organic self-rising flour and 44 lbs. of sugar. Other ingredients included vanilla essence, vanilla bean paste and red food coloring to give the cake a distinctive look.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Getty

“With such a big cake you need to start well in advance especially with all the sugar work, so it was important to get going quite quickly,” the chef told reporters. “Not one cake is ever the same and this was extra because of the time of year and they wanted to keep it so seasonal — it was a real joy.”

About 850 guests at the reception will be vying for a piece.

On Friday, Eugenie and Jack at tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie, who arrived at the chapel with her father, Prince Andrew, was every bit the princess bride as she walked down the aisle in a custom gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Press Association via AP Images

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and several celebrities. After this afternoon’s reception, hosted by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, later in the evening guests will attend a black-tie gathering at Royal Lodge, where Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, live. The party will continue Saturday with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.