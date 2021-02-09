What Will Princess Eugenie Name Her Baby Boy? See the Latest Predictions

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their first child — and predictions for what they'll name the baby are still rolling in.

Now that it's been announced that the couple welcomed a son, both Betfair and Ladbrokes have Arthur as the top name contender. Ladbrokes have the odds set at 5/1, while Betfair set the odds at 8/1 before the baby's sex was announced.

Arthur is already a popular name within the British royal family, serving as a middle name for 2-year-old Prince Louis, Prince William and Prince Charles.

Ladbrokes has the father's name, James, as a close second with 6/1 odds. Frederick, Edward and Albert are in the running with 8/1 apiece, while 10/1 odds say the baby will be named Albert, Hugo or Alfred.

Betfair has Godfrey and Henry close behind at 10/1, while Thomas sits at 14/1 odds.

"Huge congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son. The early betting is pointing towards a traditional name like Arthur for Eugenie and Jack's son," said Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes. "However, given Eugenie's name we can't rule out something a little more out-there such as Tarquin or Humphrey."

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter welcomed her first child on Tuesday, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs., 1. oz. This is the ninth great-grandchild for the monarch and Prince Philip and first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle privately congratulated the couple, PEOPLE understands.

