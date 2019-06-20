"She does look incredibly happy at the moment and why wouldn’t you, being at Royal Ascot with such a fun bunch!" says milliner Ellie Fennell
Princess Eugenie made a stylish appearance once again at Royal Ascot on Thursday in a chic, dark green ensemble.
Arriving in a carriage behind Queen Elizabeth to cheers from the crowd on the third day of Royal Ascot, Eugenie wore a green feathered hat by British milliner Bundle MacLaren.
“I think it’s a really classic look but with a twist — understated elegance, with a stylish edge,” the milliner Ellie Fennell tells PEOPLE from the royal enclosure of the prestigious racing event. The silk-covered saucer design, the Elspeth, is “edgy but still elegant, and it’s an incredible flattering style.”
Presenting the trophy for the second race of the day, the Hampton Court Stakes, Eugenie was supported by her cousin Zara Tindall, who looked on and clapped alongside her husband Mike Tindall, brother Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn.
“It’s lovely watching her with Zara and Mike, they seemed to be having lots of fun down there in the parade ring,” said Fennell, who regularly makes hats for both Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice.
Eight months after her wedding in nearby Windsor, the milliner says she thinks the young royal still has a newlywed glow: “She does look incredibly happy at the moment and why wouldn’t you, being at Royal Ascot with such a fun bunch!”
Eugenie, who liaises with the milliner through her stylist and personal assistant, teamed her chic feathered hat with a simple silk dress by the British brand Cefinn, which was founded by Samantha Cameron, the wife of the former prime minister David Cameron.