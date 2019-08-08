Princess Eugenie Reveals New Nickname for Princess Beatrice in Adorable Birthday Message

Happy birthday, Princess Beatrice!

The royal, who celebrates her 31st birthday on Thursday, is being feted by various members of the royal family with a series of never-before-seen photos and sweet messages — and the best one came from her younger sister Princess Eugenie, who revealed a new nickname for Beatrice.

“You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister… Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx,” Eugenie posted on her Instagram account, along with a series of pictures of the siblings from when they were toddlers — grinning sweetly at the camera in matching outfits — to grown-up selfies, one of which features their family dog.

Last year on Beatrice’s birthday, mom Sarah Ferguson, or Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, revealed an even more unusual nickname for her eldest daughter, calling her Trixie-Belle on Twitter. And we know from the joint British Vogue interview that the York sisters did last year that Beatrice simply calls her sister Euge.

Beatrice, who works for a data and software firm in New York City, will likely be spending her special day with family members, as well as boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whom she has been dating since last year. The couple have attended several events together in recent months, including a double date with Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank in May.

Other birthday tributes on social media came from mom Fergie, who said: “Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice xx” and posted four sweet pictures of her on Twitter. One of them showed Beatrice as a newborn being held by her mom and her dad, Prince Andrew. Dad also posted his own message on Twitter, showing a montage of four pictures, from Beatrice’s christening through to Eugenie’s wedding last October, at which she was maid of honor.

The official Royal Family account also tweeted a celebratory message. “Wishing Princess Beatrice of York a Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is the first child of The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York and fifth grandchild of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh #HappyBirthdayHRH”