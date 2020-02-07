Princess Eugenie Reacts to Sister Princess Beatrice’s Wedding News: ‘She’s So Excited’

Princess Eugenie couldn’t be more excited for her sister Princess Beatrice.

On Friday, Eugenie, 29, posted a throwback photo of her and her sister, 31, as flower girls on Instagram, shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the details of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s wedding.

“She’s so excited…. Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment. Xx,” Princess Eugenie captioned the photo.

Eugenie also took the couple’s sweet engagement photos last fall. “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be,” she captured an Instagram post.

Beatrice’s wedding will take place on May 29 at St. James’s Palace. The reception will follow in the gardens of grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s Buckingham Palace home.

The royal bride-to-be’s father Prince Andrew will walk his daughter down the aisle and her future stepson (Mozzi has a young son with a former girlfriend) will also be in the wedding party.

As one of the more candid members of the royal family, Eugenie has been an avid Instagram user, sometimes posting pictures multiple times a week, most of which consist of throwback images of her and older sister Princess Beatrice as children, sweet shoutouts to other royal family members and her philanthropic endeavors.

However, since her father Prince Andrew, 59, formally stepped back from royal duties amid his explosive BBC interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein last November, Eugenie took a brief break posting on Instagram. In January, the princess broke her two-month hiatus by sharing a warm throwback photo of her and husband Jack Brooksbank to commemorate two years since they first announced their engagement.

Despite being mired in controversy, the Duke of York remains tight-knit with his family, including ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and his two daughters.

During the couple’s wedding planning last year, a source told PEOPLE that Andrew would likely play a major part in his daughter’s wedding despite the scandal surrounding his relationship with Epstein.

“He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter. This is obviously very hard times,” the insider says.

“Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his,” the source added.

As Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughters, Beatrice and Eugenie have been in the spotlight since their births — and the public didn’t always treat them kindly.

“Being role models has always been a hard one for them to deal with, and being criticized for their weight, fashion and work lives has always been hard for them to swallow,” an insider told PEOPLE. “But in the last couple of years both girls have come around to the fact they’re women now, and they can do a lot of good with their status.”

Despite glamorous appearances at events like Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot, the royal sisters want to make the most of their unique positions while maintaining normal lives.

“Yes, their grandmother is Queen, and they ride in carriages and live in this bubble,” a friend said of the princesses. “But they’re human beings who want to fall in love, have a good time, make a difference and just live.”