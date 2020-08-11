How Princess Eugenie Reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sharing Baby News at Her Wedding

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie," a new tell-all book about Meghan and Prince Harry revealed

It was Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also had big news to share.

According to the new tell-all book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, Meghan and Prince Harry shared the news that they were expecting with family and friends at his cousin's royal wedding in Oct. 2018.

The pregnancy was officially announced three days later on the Kensington Palace social media accounts, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

"It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news," according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

However, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry have always shared a unique bond.

"Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends," according to the book. "Out of all the Queen's grand-children, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London."

"Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life," they added. "Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years."

Image zoom Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice Samir Hussein/WireImage

Scobie and Durand conducted 100 interviews with "those who know Harry and Meghan best, close friends and even Buckingham Palace aides," Scobie said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. He also denied claims Harry and Meghan were involved with the book.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gareth Fuller-Pool/Getty