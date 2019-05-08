Princess Eugenie Reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Big Debut with Baby Archie

Princess Eugenie is welcoming baby Archie to the royal family!

After her cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official debut as a family of three with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Eugenie shared her excitement on Instagram.

“I’m just so happy for you!!” she captioned a stunning black and white photo of Harry and Meghan walking out of St. George’s Hall with Archie.

Eugenie also helped lead the social media welcoming committee when Harry and Meghan officially joined Instagram last month, sharing a sweet photo of the royal couple during their Nov. 2017 engagement photo call captioned, “Welcome cousins.”

While Meghan deactivated her social media accounts after getting engaged to Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie actually launched her Instagram page in March 2018. It is likely allowed because Eugenie doesn’t have a formal working role within the royal family. While she does accompany her father on official duties and engagements, she doesn’t have a fixed role within the family like her cousins (although she does have causes she supports). In fact, Eugenie works as a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Eugenie regularly posts tributes to her loved ones on Instagram. She has reminisced about her wedding day, sent birthday love to sister Princess Beatrice and husband Jack Brooksbank and honored her dad’s royal achievements. She’s even released candid photos from her royal wedding day.

Princess Eugenie

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan opened up about their first days of parenthood.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”