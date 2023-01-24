Princess Eugenie Shares Why She's Raising Son August to Be an 'Activist' from a Young Age

Princess Eugenie — who is pregnant with her second child — said that she tries to keep her home as plastic-free as possible, and that it's important for August to learn why

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on January 24, 2023 10:35 AM
Princess Eugenie of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Eugenie has revealed that one of her parenting priorities is teaching her son about climate change.

Eugenie, 32, made the revelation during an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week. The royal and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, share son August Philip Hawke, who turns 2 next month.

"My son's going to be an activist from 2 years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them," Eugenie said, the Daily Mail reported.

"I talked to Peter Thomson, the U.N. Special Envoy for Oceans, and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same," she continued. "Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952.
August Brooksbank. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Explaining how her outlook changed after becoming a parent, Princess Eugenie said, "But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."

A climate activist like her uncle King Charles III and cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, the royal said she aims to keep her home plastic-free — and that she's teaching August why.

"At home, we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle," Eugenie added, according to the Daily Mail.

Acknowledging that the scope of tackling climate change can feel overwhelming, the royal described herself as an optimist in the global fight for a brighter environment.

"I'd like to be glass-half-full — my mum calls it just glass-full, I'd rather be that way, but sometimes the facts and the figures and sometimes having the dinners do give you that sort of sense of frustration and doom and gloom," she said. "But I almost think we need it to do more."

Princess Eugenie, who co-founded the charity The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017, continued to connect the issue of climate change to modern slavery and human trafficking.

"There are 49 million people estimated in slavery today and we know that when the climate is vulnerable, the most vulnerable people are affected by it," she told Reuters. "And we're going to see that more and more, each time there's a crisis happening, that people are going to be vulnerable and taken into difficult situations. So climate goes hand in hand with it really."

Motherhood was certainly on Eugenie's mind at the World Economic Forum last week, as Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that she is pregnant with her second child.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram page, posting a photo where August kissed her belly and wrapped his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the sweet snap.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's second child will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. The new baby will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.

