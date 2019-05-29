Kate Middleton's Favorite Hair Accessory Goes Garden Party! See Eugenie and Beatrice's Headpieces

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are bringing back a favorite hair accessory from childhood – headbands! – and making them look super chic.

The royal sisters both sported the headpieces for Wednesday’s garden party at Buckingham Palace. Beatrice, 30, chose a maroon band that complemented her floral dress featuring a ruffled skirt. Eugenie, 29, wore a cream-colored topper the same color as the pleated skirt of her ensemble.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has ditched the traditional fascinator or hat for a headband-like piece before. She opted for the style at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May 2018 wedding and again while serving as maid of honor at Eugenie’s October nuptials.

Eugenie has also embraced the style recently, wearing a navy band during a March visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and father.

Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice YUI MOK/AFP/Getty; Geoff Robinson Photography/REX; YUI MOK/AFP/Getty

Attending today’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace was Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Four Garden Parties are held each year, one of which is held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/rwe5HM4Da0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 29, 2019

Princess Beatrice at Princess Eugenie's wedding STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie visit Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were the talk of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 wedding for their whimsical fascinators. Eugenie’s blue cap featured an explosive arrangement of flowers and feathers, while Beatrice’s pale pink headpiece drew comparisons to a pretzel.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding Getty

RELATED: Kate Middleton Is Making Headbands Cool Again! See Every Time She Rocked Her New Signature Accessory

Headbands have also become a recent favorite of Kate’s — especially for big occasions. The royal mom began her trend at the July christening of son Prince Louis. For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details fit for a princess.

Kate chose a Jane Taylor headpiece for a November service honoring the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey, marking 100 years since the end of World War I, then topped off her Christmas look with another Jane Taylor piece, the Halo band in a berry shade.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Kate Middleton Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty (2); REX/Shutterstock