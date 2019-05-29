Kate Middleton's Favorite Hair Accessory Goes Garden Party! See Eugenie and Beatrice's Headpieces

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are bringing back a favorite hair accessory from childhood – headbands!
The royal sisters both sported the headpieces for Wednesday’s garden party at Buckingham Palace. Beatrice, 30, chose a maroon band that complemented her floral dress featuring a ruffled skirt. Eugenie, 29, wore a cream-colored topper the same color as the pleated skirt of her ensemble.
Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has ditched the traditional fascinator or hat for a headband-like piece before. She opted for the style at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May 2018 wedding and again while serving as maid of honor at Eugenie’s October nuptials.
Eugenie has also embraced the style recently, wearing a navy band during a March visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and father.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were the talk of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 wedding for their whimsical fascinators. Eugenie’s blue cap featured an explosive arrangement of flowers and feathers, while Beatrice’s pale pink headpiece drew comparisons to a pretzel.
Headbands have also become a recent favorite of Kate’s — especially for big occasions. The royal mom began her trend at the July christening of son Prince Louis. For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details fit for a princess.
Kate chose a Jane Taylor headpiece for a November service honoring the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey, marking 100 years since the end of World War I, then topped off her Christmas look with another Jane Taylor piece, the Halo band in a berry shade.
She also stepped out for the first time in the new year to join Prince William and Queen Elizabeth at a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene. For the occasion, Kate rewore a favorite blue Catherine Walker coat and accessorized with her go-to headwear: a blue crepe Jane Taylor headband.