Sister Act! Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's Royal Relationship Through the Years

Describing themselves as “each other’s rocks” in a joint interview with British Vogue‘s September issue, Eugenie revealed that the sisters often lean on each other when things get tough.

“There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out [at a Buckingham Palace garden party] and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me,” she said.